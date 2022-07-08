Amazon can’t beat this deal on a smart toilet seat with its own bidet

With this bidet, instead of cleaning with a jet of cold water, you have a knob to control hot water cleaning in the front or back.

The average family goes through roughly 159 rolls of toilet paper each year. That’s a lot of money to be flushing down the drain. However, in recent years, America has been catching up to a European trend that significantly reduces toilet paper use and does a great job cleaning up after all is said and done. The Aim to Wash! Smart Toilet Seat is a smart bidet with a dual nozzle for front and back cleaning, among other quality of life features. This alone can help you reduce your toilet paper consumption up to 80%, and during our Deal Days Sale, it’s only $169.99 (Reg. $299). That’s a price you won’t find on Amazon.

Electronic toilet seats aren’t new, and one reviewer makes an interesting point about it: “I have been using them from TOTO and Kohler. This unit is thinner, cheaper works better and looks better. I feel like the other ones are scamming us for charging so much.”

Like all technology, bidets and smart seats have improved, and the Aim to Wash! is the result. Instead of cleaning with a jet of cold water, you have a knob to control hot water cleaning in the front or back. After, a warm air dryer can keep you feeling clean and continue to limit your use of toilet paper. The hot water supply is as endless as your toilet water, as they come from the same place once setup is complete. The nozzles are also self-cleaning. The only thing it can’t do is spray some air freshener after.

But this isn’t just a bidet. The Aim to Wash! also has an adjustable heated seat, a soft slam closing mechanism and an adjustable LED toilet night light. No more stumbling in the dark and accidentally slamming the toilet seat while trying to do your business and get back to sleep.

During our Deal Days Sale, you can get the Aim to Wash! Smart Toilet Seat on sale for $169.99 (Reg. $299).

