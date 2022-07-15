Put your creativity to work with this interior design bundle

We hope you enjoy ClickOrlando.com Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WKMG receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Interior design is a lot more involved than some people think. Sure, you can throw a picture on a wall and point your chair at the door, maybe even integrate some technology in an unobtrusive way. If you want to learn to turn your house into the home of your dreams, then The 2022 Learn to Become an Interior Designer Bundle could be a fantastic place for you to start, and for a limited time, it’s only $49 (Reg. $476).

Practice makes perfect, and that goes for training your eye for design too. For some, that means years spent in a university, but that’s expensive and might not be the right path for you. That’s why this bundle packs 140 hours of instruction into four courses led by teachers from the International Open Academy. Each course serves as its own standalone master class, but if you combine them, they’re a remarkably comprehensive education on the fundamentals of interior design.

If you’re tired of cramped shelves and busy walkways, then jump into the course on decluttering your home. Learn how your chaotic surroundings might be influencing your emotions, and start identifying ways to take a more minimalist look at your home. You might be surprised to find that decluttering can even help you lead a more productive life.

“Interior Design & Home Styling” is the second course of the pack, and it’s where you go when you want to learn how to make your talent for design and décor into a career. Over the course of 10 lectures spanning 50 hours of instruction, you’ll learn what it takes to get into the trade, including opening your own interior design business. “Home Makeover” and “Feng Shui Interior Design” round out the course load by showing you how to completely revamp your home or advise others how to improve theirs.

Each of these four courses is valued at $119, but for a limited time, you can get them all on sale in the 2022 Learn to Become an Interior Design Bundle for $49 (Reg. $476).

