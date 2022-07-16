Grab this refurbished Chromebook for a $40 traveling work station

Refurbished to a C grade, this Chromebook may have some visible scratches and superficial blemishes, but it has also been tested and functions as normal.

If you travel while you work, you probably don’t want to carry around an expensive computer you couldn’t live without. What you might enjoy instead is a device just for when you’re on the road, one that’s a little cheaper but runs the basics without any trouble. This refurbished HP Business Chromebook might be the perfect match for you if you want a computer you can work on, travel with, and not worry about. For a limited time, this refurbished Chromebook is on sale for only $40 (Reg. $139).

Refurbished to a C grade, this Chromebook may have some visible scratches and superficial blemishes, but it has also been tested and functions as normal. If you’re looking for a computer to use on the road, it provides a great and efficient setup. It’s also only 11.8-inches wide, which is just wide enough to be a good working surface but not so large that it gets in the way.

Under the hood, you’ve got the Chrome OS that every Chromebook uses. You can use your Google Suite for most day-to-day work, and for everything else you’ve got 16GB of storage for app downloads. This Chromebook is Wi-Fi-ready, packs a 9.5-hour battery life, and if you’re looking for something that gets the job done without being bogged down by bells and whistles, this might be just what you want.

Non-traveling workers can also certainly enjoy the benefits of a compact computer that runs the basics. Use it as a second screen or a distraction-free writing machine. Even just treating it like a second monitor that exclusively has your email open could be a boon to your productivity.

