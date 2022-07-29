Shine a light on the dark web with this cybersecurity software for businesses

Have you ever heard of the dark web? Though it has a shady reputation, all it really amounts to is a series of unindexed websites that people use for everything from mundane subdomains of their websites and the more worrying buying and trading of illicit goods and information. If you have a business or any vested interest in monitoring your information wherever it may appear, having an eye on the dark web is a good idea. That’s what you get from Dark Web Monitoring for Business. With this one software, you can monitor dark web activity on unindexed websites, chat rooms, and more, and for a limited time, it’s only $49 (Reg. $1342) for life.

Ad

About 57% of dark websites feature some illegal activity, and among those information trading is certainly common. If you’re running a business, part of keeping your curity on lock has to be monitoring the dark web for any mention of your business, and you can automate that process with InsecureWeb.

This automatic software monitors what’s happening on hidden websites, chat rooms, peer-to-peer networks, IRC, and more to find compromised data that could be used against use. If you store customer data online, Dark Web Monitoring can detect exposed credentials and alert you when they’ve been compromised so you can take action and potentially prevent an attack. You can even prevent email and brand impersonation using this software’s typosquatting protection that identifies when someone is pretending to be your business to likely, phish for user credentials. If you’ve ever seen an email from an address that’s a few letters off from a business or subscription you use, then their typosquatting isn’t up to snuff.

Ad

Protect your business and the people who use it by knowing what information is out there. For a limited time, you can get a lifetime of Dark Web Monitoring for Business on sale for $49 (Reg. $1342).

Prices subject to change.