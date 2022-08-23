Get this mindfulness subscription plan for 82% as part of the Back To Education Event

We hope you enjoy ClickOrlando.com Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WKMG receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Let’s face it: Life can be super stressful at times. Stress isn’t just an uncomfortable feeling; it has real effects on your overall health and happiness. But there is a way to combat it and improve your mental health — a subscription to a mindfulness guidance plan can truly transform your life.

Consider Mindfulness.com, which teaches people how to make mindfulness an essential part of their day. Right now, thanks to our Back To Education sale, which encourages people to invest in learning and their self-growth, a Mindfulness.com Plus Plan subscription is available for just $69.99 — an eye-popping drop from its usual price tag of $399.99. No coupons needed!

When you look at what Mindfulness.com includes, that price becomes more than worth it. There are over 2,000 mindful practices like breathing exercises, thought experiments, and meditations from leading mental health experts — think former monks, teachers, psychologists, and more — that will help you learn how to meditate, focus on calmness, and sleep better. These skills, all based on real science, will transform your relationship with yourself and improve your mental health. You’ll also gain access to sleep tools like soothing playlists and calming sleep stories, as well as new meditations each day.

Over a million people use Mindfulness.com across the globe, and plenty of those people have raved about their subscription.”This is the only meditation app I’ve been able to stick to!” wrote one verified buyer, while another enthused, “Wonderful app. It helps me keep centered. I am able to focus on what truly matters: love, life, and gratitude.” In fact, in a survey of users, 91% say they feel less stressed and 99.3% would recommend the app to a friend.

This purchase doesn’t just do good for your own health, it also does good for others. For every purchase from our Back to Education collection, a portion of proceeds will be donated to students or kids in need, and you’ll get to vote on where the money goes!

Invest in yourself and buy a Mindfulness.com Plus Plan Subscription now.

Prices subject to change.