Learn up to 14 languages with Babbel, now available at a 40% discount

Whether you want to learn a new language to improve your experiences abroad, to make yourself more valuable in the marketplace, or just to give your brain some exercise, Babbel is the perfect tool.

How much would you be willing to spend to learn a new language? How many dollars to have you speaking comfortably in the tongue of the country you have chosen to visit? What if you could “Babbel” confidently on a bunch of every day topics in the foreign language you picked for a price that is significantly lower than you might expect?

We know what’s running through your head. Why should I pay anything to learn a language? My smartphone is going to help me get what I want thanks to Google translate. Of course, sometimes your device doesn’t quite hear you right. Sometimes it takes a while before you find your phone. Sometimes what you want to say doesn’t translate quite literally. Our point being, by the time you find your phone, get the translation you (fingers crossed) need, and then pass it on to whomever needs to receive it, the moment may be gone. Not only that, any nuance, emotion, or tone you want to convey is also lost in Google translation.

Research has shown that communication is 55% nonverbal, 38% vocal, and 7% words only, meaning that while it’s great to have the vocabulary literally at your fingertips, being able to speak with all the inflections, gestures, and intonations you need to really communicate is far superior. Babbel offers bite-sized lessons and covers a wide range of real-life subjects. It uses speech recognition to ensure you’re saying everything just right, plus personalized review sessions to reinforce what you learn. As the #1 top-grossing language-learning app in the world, it has helped over 10 million users worldwide and earned high ratings, and rave accolades across the board. So what do reviewers love about Babbel? “…having the people talk so I can get my accent correct.” “The lessons are short and fit into my schedule easily.” “Really covers all the different learning styles.”

So whether you want to learn a new language to improve your experiences abroad, to make yourself more valuable in the marketplace, or just to give your brain some exercise, Babbel is the perfect tool. For only $299, a 40% discount of the regular suggested price, you will receive lifetime access to over 10,000 hours of instruction to any of the 14 languages offered. But hurry. This promo is back for only a few weeks and ends on September 15th.

