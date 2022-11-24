For 2 days only, you can get a lifetime subscription to Dollar Flight Club for under $50

We hope you enjoy ClickOrlando.com Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WKMG receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

You may be reading this after having caught a flight from elsewhere in the country, thankful to be with family, but lamenting just how much travel costs these days. If only you had been a member of the Dollar Flight Club—the chances would be pretty high that you could have saved a few bucks—at least enough to stack up on a few Black Friday deals in time for Christmas.

It really doesn’t seem fair, does it? The world just opens itself up to travel and yet another monkey wrench is thrown into plans. When it’s not Mother Nature wreaking havoc upon us, it’s war and inflation. In fact, it seems that airfares have been affected more than other products or services, having risen more than 40% over last year.

But fret not. There is still a way that you can quench your thirst for travel without breaking the bank. Used by over one million travelers, the Dollar Flight Club is your answer to reduced fares, as well as perks and discounts up to 50% from their partners including Babbel, Acanela Expeditions, Huckberry, among others. While savings vary depending on the class and destination, with this service you will be alerted whenever a travel deal, discount, or even a mistake fare is being offered from your home airport. You have the potential to save hundreds, if not thousands of dollars on your next vacation.

But don’t just take our word for it. Condé Nast Traveler touts, “Dollar Flight Club has an impressive track record hunting down low-priced seats,” while Forbes lauds, “A great paid service is Dollar Flight Club, which boasts an impressive average of $500 saved per ticket.”

And what’s better yet is that we are offering this highly-rated app for our lowest price ever. Over this Thanksgiving weekend, for 2 days only (November 24th and 25th) you can purchase a lifetime subscription to Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ for only $49.99. So don’t hesitate. Both inventory and time are limited.

Prices subject to change.