Work on your golf techniques all winter long with this SLX MicroSim for $130

When reviewing a list of the top 20 things that Michigan is known for, golf appears nowhere in sight, but did you know that Sage Run, located roughly 20 miles west of Escanaba, was named one of the country’s best new public courses by Golf Digest in 2019? In fact, it’s been recently shared that north of the Mackinac Bridge golfers can experience a whole paradise of courses.

Unfortunately, Michigan’s weather is not particularly conducive to hitting the links during the winter months. With an average of 60 inches of the white stuff per year, it’s the state with sixth highest annual snowfall, just behind Alaska. So what’s a golfer to do? This SLX Golf Simulator ought to help ease the pain.

The SLX MicroSim is a great way to improve your game while you wait for the temperatures to rise and the snow to melt. Simply mount the sensor on your own club and start swinging. Use it indoors at home or the office, or outdoors at the range and, together with the E6 connect software, you can start gauging your club and ball speeds, your spin rates, your launch angles, and more. Rated one of the top five garage simulators on Golf Span and Top Pick for Golf Simulators Under $500 by golfstead.com, the SLX MicroSim is incredibly affordable and highly accurate. You can play 3D-rendered real-world golf courses in 4K resolution and adjust the settings to simulate various conditions, such as wind speed and green speed.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/vHu6dfwIa0g

So instead of sitting at home lamenting the fact that you can’t get out and enjoy your favorite pastime, get this golf simulator and work on improving your handicap. And if you want a little putting practice, this kit will also help while away the time until you can pull out your golf bag, along with all the accessories, and show everyone how you’ve improved.

The perfect gift for duffers and pros alike, during our Last Chance Shipping campaign, you can get this SLX MicroSim for only $129.99, no coupon necessary. As an added bonus, it includes a free SLX Connect App for Android, iOS, and PC, plus we are offering free shipping and a guaranteed Christmas delivery if ordered by December 8th. Please note that the Basic Kit does not come with a Swing Stick.

