This Presidents Day get an extra 20% off with code VACATION20 on this travel hacker bundle

We hope you enjoy ClickOrlando.com Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WKMG receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Suffering from wanderlust, but don’t have the extra funds for travel? The 2023 Travel Hacker Bundle gives you lifetime access to Dollar Flight Club, Rosetta Stone, a VPN, and more for under $160 with code VACATION20 during this Presidents’ Day sale.

As the weather starts to warm up, we can finally start getting excited about spring and summer travel! The Complete Travel Hacker Bundle has 15 lectures and 79 hours of content on how to travel the world in an educated way. Learn how to make money abroad, travel photography, how to become a digital nomad, and more! Stop dreaming about seeing the world, and learn how to do it on a budget, thanks to this travel hacker bundle.

It’s a known fact that if you’re traveling the world, the journey is always easier if you can communicate with locals and understand what you’re ordering for dinner. Rosetta Stone has 24 languages to explore and will help you learn to understand, read and write while developing basic conversational skills. The interactive software and speech-recognition technology analyze the words you say 100 times per second and will compare your accent to native speakers.

Researching flights and planning travel itineraries can be exhausting, but The Dollar Flight Club app will do the dirty work for you. Simply download the app, set your home airport, and wait for both national and international deal alerts to flood your email! The magical destinations are infinite!

As you prepare for all of your upcoming adventures, you’ll want to add a VPN service to your travel checklist. RealVPN encrypts your data while you surf the web, keeping your information private and secure whenever you’re on WiFi. Access social media and download files safely from anywhere in the world!

Check out our Presidents’ Day campaign with exclusive price drops that run from 2/17 through 2/20 at 11:59 PM Pacific. Get an extra 20% off with code VACATION20 on The 2023 Travel Hacker Bundle ft. Rosetta Stone Lifetime Subscription! It’s currently $159.20 (originally $3626) or 96% off! You won’t find a better deal on the web!

Prices subject to change.