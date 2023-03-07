It’s a double-dipping travel deal—a subscription to Matt’s Flights and 5 chances to win the 5K Travel Giveaway

Whether you’re out on your driveway shoveling snow wishing you could be playing a round of golf, or you’re glued to your computer dreaming about hitting the slopes, or you’re dying to try out your newly learned language, or just generally longing to escape your present location this spring break, but your bank account is telling you to get real, let Matt help make your wishes come true.

No, Matt is not a fairy godmother, or godfather for that matter. But he does have a bit of a magical touch when it comes to making travel a little (or a lot) more affordable. If you have looked at the price of airfares lately you’ll undoubtedly have noticed that, just like planes, they are going up, up, up! Rather frustrating really, as we were restricted from going anywhere for such a long time. But rising fuel costs, staff shortages, airlines trying to bounce back from the lean Covid days, and inflation in general, makes the cost of travel feel like it’s just out of reach.

Matt will work with you one-on-one to find you the best domestic and international deals available, leaving from your departure airport. And he works tirelessly 24/7 to uncover the best flights, whether they be airline mistakes or just super discounted sales, and then emails them to you immediately. You may be surprised at just how much money you will save.

Featured in The New York Times, Thrillist, The Hustle, and Kind Traveler, with the Matt’s Flights app you can expect to receive at least three deals per week. Plus it allows for an unlimited amount of custom search requests to guarantee the cheapest airfare personalized for your travel needs. Thousands are already taking advantage of the great fare discounts—in some cases up to 90% off. Why not be one of them?

If the cheap flights aren’t enough to entice you, how about this little cherry on top? During our Spring Break is Calling campaign we are giving away five chances to win flights for two to anywhere you’d like to travel, up to $5K value! Simply purchase a lifetime subscription to Matt’s Flights Premium Plan before 11:59 PM Pacific Time on March 31, 2023 and your name will automatically be entered in the contest. Normally valued at $970, Matt’s Flights in now available for the further reduced price of $49.99, no coupon required.

Prices subject to change.