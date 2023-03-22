Thinking of a new career this spring? Get started with this CompTIA bundle for only $55

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in computer and information technology occupations is projected to grow 15% from 2021 to 2031, not surprising given the amount of automation that is present in the workforce. Becoming CompTIA certified can give you a leg up when it comes to applying for these types of positions. If this is an avenue that you would like to pursue, during our Spring Digital Blowout campaign, you can purchase the means to help get you there for the lowest price on the web.

At its simplest, being CompTIA certified means that you understand the cutting-edge fundamentals of computer hardware and software, including cloud computing, networking technology, operating systems, and cybersecurity basics. It is recognized as an industry standard, is considered a gateway to employment possibilities, and demonstrates that you possess a general proficiency in all things IT.

This Complete 2023 CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle will guide you through lectures and content that will help prepare you to write exams for a variety of certifications, including CompTIA A+, Network+, Security, and PenTest+. With a passing grade under your belt, you will have the knowledge and skills you need for a job in IT. In addition to the skills listed above, you will learn the principles of risk management, network architecture and integrations, data management, IoT, and so much more.

With these skills, you will have your pick of career choices—associate network engineer, information management specialist, technical writer, IT operations specialist, to name but a few. The median salary for someone with CompTIA certification in the US is over $50,000 a year, and since the certification is recognized globally, you could work anywhere in the world.

