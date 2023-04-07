The VPN trusted by over 1 million users, GetFlix is now only $50

We hope you enjoy ClickOrlando.com Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WKMG receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

If you’ve ever been to Mardi Gras, you’ll know that wearing a mask is part of the allure and excitement of the celebrations. Originally, the masks were worn as they allowed party goers to conceal their identity, letting the classes mingle without judgment. They could be whoever they wanted to be. Think of a VPN (virtual public network) as the Mardi Gras mask of the technological age.

Of course, concealing your identity online is more than about not letting others know who you are. In a world where identity theft is running rampant, (2022 saw the second-highest number of data compromises in the U.S. in a single year with at least 422 million people affected) it is more important than ever to keep yourself safe while surfing the net. Your privacy and your security should always be top of mind whenever you turn on your computer.

Beyond the industry-standard security features that you would expect from a VPN, including 256-bit AES encryption, a kill switch, and a no-logs policy, GetFlix also uses a technology called DNS to re-route only connections of interest to overseas servers. This allows you to set up unrestricted access to streaming content on your devices when abroad while hiding your actual location. Not only will you be able to browse safely knowing your IP address is not public, but you will be able to stream and watch your favorite movies, TV series, or whatever strikes your fancy wherever you may be.

Featured on respected sites such as Lifehacker, PCMag, Choice, Digital Spy, Stuff, and Entrepreneur, and rated 4.8/5 stars on Trustpilot, GetFlix is trusted by over one million users. With rave reviews such as, “Rock solid. Works exactly as advertised and customer support is quick to respond,” and “Trustworthy and dependable. There is no downtime and always worked.” you can feel confident that with GetFlix your identity is fully protected.

Regularly valued at $540, you can receive a lifetime subscription now for only $49.99. Download it today on your smartphone, your tablet, or your laptop and get access to the most popular streaming sites safely whenever you’re on the go.

Prices subject to change.