Score lifetime access to essential MS Office apps for your PC for a one-time payment of $50

TL;DR: Take advantage of this deal and get a lifetime license for Microsoft Office on your PC for just $49.99 (reg. $349).

If you’re getting sick of paying for monthly subscriptions, this lifetime deal is here to save the day. You can currently get the six most popular MS Office programs for an incredibly low one-time payment with a lifetime license for Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows, available right now for just $49.99.

This package is ideal for small businesses or families that utilize Windows computers and require the full suite of Office programs along with connectivity. It includes popular programs like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, Access, and Skype for Business, providing you with all the essential tools for productivity, communication, and collaboration with your colleagues. Get everything you need in one comprehensive bundle to streamline your work and enhance your connectivity.

These are complete, standalone versions of the software, which means you won’t have to worry about monthly or annual fees ever again. Updates are included, and free customer service is provided. Installation is quick and simple as this is a digital download. Once you make your purchase, you’ll receive an email with your personal activation code and download instructions. After installing the bundle on your preferred PC, you can start using it right away. Enjoy the convenience of owning the full version without any recurring fees and get prompt support whenever you need it.

Please keep in mind that the license key provided can only be used on one Windows computer at a time. If you purchase a new computer, you will need to uninstall the software from the original computer before installing it on the new one. It’s important to save and securely store your license key to ensure smooth installation and usage on your device.

Don’t miss this deal on all of the essential Windows MS Office apps for life — get a lifetime license for Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows today while it’s available for only $49.99.

Prices subject to change.