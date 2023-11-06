Lowest price on the web! This all-in-one PDF app is $70 for life

We hope you enjoy ClickOrlando.com Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WKMG receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

TL;DR: PDF Expert is your new go-to Mac app for editing, annotating, converting, and signing PDFs, all in one place. Get a lifetime license here for the lowest price found on the web, only $69.99, through November 9th.

Fun fact: Adobe created the PDF with the goal of creating a somewhat universal file format. The irony? You need a special tool to edit, annotate, or convert PDFs. Instead of paying a subscription fee to use one made by Adobe, you could get this lifetime license to PDF Expert for Mac.

As it gets closer to Black Friday, you can find exclusive offers and prices on ClickOnDeals! Like PDF Expert: Normally $139.99, you can get it here for only $69.99! That’s the lowest price on the web.

PDF Expert was named the Apple Editors’ Choice and has a 4.8 out of 5-star rating on the sales page for allowing users to edit, markup, sign, and convert PDFs all in one Mac app.

Find a typo or outdated logo? Edit text, add images, and even insert links. Need to markup a file with comments or stamps? Highlight text, use pop-up notes, and stamp with presets or custom designs. Messy files? Easily add, delete, or rearrange pages, and split or merge documents.

That’s not all PDF Expert can do. Convert between formats like Word, PPT, JPG, or PNG and quickly fill out forms, sign documents, or redact information in just a few clicks. Watch this short demo to see how intuitive each tool is:

https://youtu.be/dTI3qDPgh6g

Professionals, college students, remote and hybrid workers, small business owners, and side hustlers can now manage all of their PDF needs in one place. And, they can save hundreds over a lifetime while using PDF Expert instead of Adobe apps.

Plus, you can save even more with ClickOnDeals as we countdown to Black Friday! Get a PDF Expert lifetime license for just $69.99 (reg. $139.99) before this sale ends on November 9th at 11:59 p.m. PT. No coupon is needed!

Prices subject to change.