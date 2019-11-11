‘It’s the most giving time of year’: News 6 launches annual Angel Tree program

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 is teaming up with the Salvation Army for the annual Angel Tree Program.

It's a way to spread holiday cheer and make sure children and seniors around Central Florida wake up to gifts Christmas morning.

The program kicks off Nov. 15 with 4,000 angels up for adoption. This year, 3,000 angels represent a child ranging from infants to 14-year-olds. The other thousand angels are seniors who might not have a Christmas if it were not for donations.

Donors can choose to adopt an angel from locations across Central Florida, including News 6, the Mall at Millenia, participating Chick-fil-A restaurants and the I-Drive District.

Gifts should be returned to the location the angel was picked up from by Dec. 6.

Participants can pick up their angel at the following locations:

WKMG News 6 | 4466 N. John Young Parkway, Orlando I-Drive District | 8375 International Drive, Orlando Mall of Millennia | 4200 Conroy Road, Orlando Sunny 105.9-FM | 1800 Pembrook Drive, Suite 400, Orlando

Chick-fil-a Locations

Lake County

Clermont | 2585 E. Highway 520 Clermont Four Corners FSU | 644 US Highway 27 Clermont Hammock Ridge & Highway 27 | 3365 Hammock Ridge Road Clermont

Orange County

Sand Lake Road | 7333 W. Sand Lake Rd., Orlando Ocoee | 10620 West Colonial Dr., Ocoee Winter Garden | 3166 Daniels Road, Winter Garden Colonial Plaza Market Center | 2448 East Colonial Dr., Orlando Lee Vista | 3650 S. Semoran Blvd., Orlando Orlando Ave at Fairbanks | 700 South Orlando Avenue, Winter Park Lake Buena Vista | 13448 S. Apopka-Wineland Dr., Orlando Maitland Blvd. | 8673 Summit Centre Way, Orlando Kirkman & Conroy | 4752 S. Kirkman Rd., Orlando University at Forsyth | 3391 University Bldv., Winter Park Southchase Plaza | 13085 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando The Mall at Millenia | 4200 Conroy Road Ste. 245, Orlando Orlando Square | 1800 Sand Lake Rd., Orlando University at Rouse | 11350 University Blvd., Orlando Orange Avenue | 2885 S. Orange Avenue, Orlando Waterford Lakes | 633 North Alafaya Trail, Orlando

Osceola County

Black Lake Road | 7891 Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy., Kissimmee Celebration | 6050 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy., Kissimmee The Loop | 3286 N. John Young Pkwy, Kissimmee Kissimmee | 4450 West Vine Street, Kissimmee St. Cloud | 4360 13th Street, St. Cloud

Seminole County

Hunt Club | 3050 E. Semoran Blvd, Apopka Altamonte Mall | 451 Altamonte Dr., Altamonte Springs Altamonte Springs FSU | 234 W. State Road 436, Altamonte Springs Casselberry | 80 Oxford Rd., Fern Park Lake Mary Blvd. | 4420 W. Lake Mary Blvd., Lake Mary Oviedo Mall | 1610 Oviedo Mall Blvd., Oviedo Sanford | 4590 W. State Road 46, Sanford Seminole Towne Center | 260 Towne Center Circle, Sanford Tuskawilla Road | 1455 Tuskawilla Rd., Winter Springs Oviedo FSU | 32 E. Mitchell Hammock Road, Oviedo