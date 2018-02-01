2 Central Floridians star in 36th season of 'Survivor'

Digital Features

22-year-old Sebastian Noel of Melbourne; 26-year-old Stephanie Gonzalez of Ocala

By Melodi Smith - Multimedia Journalist
ORLANDO, Fla. - The 36th season of "Survivor" starts Feb. 28, and this year, you can root for two Central Florida contestants from Ocala and Melbourne.

Sebastian Noel, 22, of Melbourne will be joining the Naviti tribe (Purple team) and 26-year-old Stephanie Gonzalez of Ocala via Puerto Rico will be joining the Malolo tribe (Orange team) on this "Ghost Island" theme with a focus on bad decisions of past players and how to reverse the curse.

Noel and Gonzalez auditioned last year alongside hundreds of others at Port Canaveral during an event hosted by News 6.

Watch "Survivor" every Wednesday night on News 6 WKMG.

