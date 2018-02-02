3 Central Floridians star in 36th season of 'Survivor'

ORLANDO, Fla. - The 36th season of "Survivor" starts Feb. 28, and this year, you can root for three Central Florida contestants from Ocala and Melbourne.

Sebastian Noel, 22, of Melbourne will be joining the Naviti tribe (Purple team) along with fellow Central Floridian 29-year-old Morgan Ricke of Orlando. The two will be joined by 26-year-old Stephanie Gonzalez of Ocala via Puerto Rico will be joining the Malolo tribe (Orange team) on this "Ghost Island" theme with a focus on bad decisions of past players and how to reverse the curse.

Read Sebastian Noel's bio, here. WATCH: Meet Survivor 36 Castaway Sebastian Noel

Read Stephanie Gonzalez's bio, here. WATCH: Meet Survivor 36 Castaway Stephanie Gonzalez

Read Morgan Ricke's bio, here. WATCH: Meet Survivor 36 Castaway Morgan Ricke

Noel and Ricke auditioned last year alongside hundreds of others at Port Canaveral during an event hosted by News 6.

