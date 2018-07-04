5 cheap ways to entertain your kids this summer

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's summertime in Central Florida, which means the kids are out of school and looking for ways to stay busy -- or their parents are looking to keep them busy. Either way, it is possible to entertain them without breaking the bank.

Whether it be free indoor activities or discounted fun for the outdoor-loving child, there's something to do for everyone. Here's a list of things to do in Orlando this summer that won't leave your wallet empty:

Free bowling

Aloma Bowl in Winter Park offers two free games of bowling for kids with the purchase of a shoe rental. The discount is valid from open until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday all summer to children 15 and under. Call the alley at 407-671-8675 for more information on how to use the discount.

Butterfly encounter

It's not free, but it's pretty close. Lukas Nursery, in Oviedo, which was named one of the 25 largest tourist attractions in Central Florida by the Orlando Business Journal, offers $6 admission to its butterfly exhibit from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day. The last person will be admitted at 3:30 p.m. and children 3 years old or younger can enter at no cost. Call 407-738-4319.

Dollar movies

Movies are showing at a Regal theater near you for just $1 Tuesdays and Wednesdays as part of the company's Summer Movie Express special. Guests have two options of movies to choose from each week, and most showings begin at 10 a.m. Find movie times and the closest theater to where you live on Regal's website.

Ice skating

Ice skating at RDV Ice Den is a cheap and fun way for you and the kids to keep cool this summer. The ice rink has public skate times at various times throughout the week. Admission to regular skate sessions is $7.52 plus tax, and skates are also available for rent inside the rink. Visit RDV's website to see the open skate hours.

Movieola session

Lake Eola's annual free outdoor movies series is already underway for the summer. A popular kid-friendly movie plays plays Friday evenings once guests settle in with their chairs, blankets and snacks. The event begins at 6 p.m. on the East Lawn of Lake Eola Park, and the movie usually begins around 8:15 p.m. Find out more about the series and get a list of movies scheduled to play on the City of Orlando's website.

Museum visits

Bank of America sponsors a program called "Museums on Us," which allows guests to visit certain museums for free. Four Orlando-area museums, including the Orlando Science Center and Orange County Regional History Center, are among the attractions that offer the deal at certain times. Visit Bank of America's official website to see which museums offer the program and when you can cash in on a free visit to enjoy the arts.

