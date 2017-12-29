Best artists in 2010s

Drake

With smooth vocals and raps, the Toronto, Canada, native has dominated the music scene and blazes a trail all his own. Drake has collaborated with every major artist from DJ Khaled and Jay-Z to Nicki Minaj. His Summer Sixteen tour with fellow artist Future was one of the highest grossing hip-hop tours, at $84.5 million according to Pollstarpro.

Beyonce

Queen Bey started as the leading singer in Destiny's Child, but her solo career continues to launch her into another stratosphere. Her Formation tour in 2016 grossed $256.2 million and sold 2.2 million tickets, according to Pollstarpro.

Katy Perry

With nine Billboard No. 1 hits and 14 Billboard Top 10 hits, Katy Perry uses catchy lyrics and bright and sunny melodies.

Nicki Minaj

With a rap flow that's packed with intensity and lyrical complexity, Nicki Minaj is in a league all her own. Minaj has garnered 15 Billboard Top 10 hits and continues to collaborate with artist from all genres, adding her own intensity to each song.

Sam Smith

In every note in a Sam Smith's song, you can feel the soulful nature in his voice. Breaking onto the music scene with his album "The Lonely Hour," Smith sold more than 1 million copies in the U.S., according to Nielsen Music.

Adele

Adele has charted 10 Billboard Top 10 hits since she broke onto the scene with her debut album "19." Fans eagerly anticipated the British pop singer-songwriter's release of her latest album, "25," which has reached its 100th week on the chart.

Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar is leading the Billboard Hot 100 Chart, with all of the songs on his album "DAMN." on the list. Lamar is one of five acts to have 14 concurrent titles on the Hot 100, Billboard said.

Taylor Swift

From her country roots and selling out arenas to her pop hits, T-Swift is a force and a girl boss. Her newest album, "Reputation," debuted in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Bruno Mars

"Pop, pop, it's show time!" Bruno Mars is an all-around entertainer and showman who has given sold-out concerts around the world. The energy in his music makes you want to get up and dance. It also doesn't hurt that his songs keep topping the charts. With seven No. 1 hits and 14 Billboard Top 10 hits, Mars isn't slowing down anytime soon.

Luis Fonsi

His song "Despacito," featuring Daddy Yankee, has a catchy chorus and surpassed the 1996 song "TheMacarena" on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.

Lady Gaga

With three Billboard No. 1 hits and 14 Billboard Top 10 hits, Lady Gaga continues to break barriers across all genres of music with her collaborations.

