ClickO on the Go: Alberto to make landfall; honoring Memorial Day heroes

Here's what you need to know Monday, May 28:

Pinpointing Alberto

News 6 is continuing to track Subtropical Storm Alberto as it's expected to make landfall Monday. Click here to see the storm's projected path and see how it will impact where you live.

Shark bites back

A fisherman was bitten by a shark just as he was trying to release it back into the water. Click here to read more about the damage done by the 3-foot shark.

Honoring fallen heroes

It's Memorial Day, and News 6 wants to thank the men and women who have given their lives for their country. Without their selfless service, we wouldn't be able to enjoy the freedoms we do. Thank you. Click here to see how you can pay your respects to the fallen heroes this Memorial Day.

Alberto's impact

Central Florida may have dodged the worst of the storm, but Alberto is expected to bring some rain to the Orlando area. Read the full forecast here.

