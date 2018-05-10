ClickO on the Go: Americans freed by North Korea, EpiPens in short supply

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Watch ClickO on the Go every weekday by following News 6 on Snapchat and Instagram.

Here's what you need to know Thursday, May 10:

Americans arrive home

Under an American flag and dark night sky, President Donald Trump personally welcomed home three American detainees Thursday morning after they were released by North Korea. Read more about the Americans returning home here.

[READ: Trump greets 3 Americans freed by North Korea]

Rescue at News 6

Two News 6 employees sprang into action Wednesday when a car crashed outside the WKMG studio. News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero and morning director Willie Doby helped free two crash victims on John Young Parkway. It doesn’t end there, either. After leaving the rescue, they then found a mamma duck whose ducklings were stuck in a storm drain. Click here to read about their heroic efforts.

[READ: News 6 employees help rescue victims after crash outside studio]

EpiPen shortage

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration added versions of the EpiPen as well as generic versions of these products to its drug shortages list Wednesday. The agency's website cites "manufacturing delays" as the "shortage reason" but notes that these products are still currently available. Find out what these possibly shortages mean here.

[READ: FDA anticipates 'short-term' EpiPen shortage]



A chocolate mess

A semitruck full of milk chocolate crashed and spilled the sweet mess all over a Poland highway. Video from a local broadcaster that was obtained by APTN shows images of the truck surrounded by oozing chocolate reaching across six lanes and blocking traffic in both directions. Click here to see the video.

[READ: Liquid chocolate gushes from Ttuck overturned on highway]

Nice, warm weather continues

Good weather continues to dominate the Orlando-area forecast, but rain is still expected for some spots over Mother's Day weekend. Get the full forecast here.



[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones]

[DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.