ClickO on the Go: Big break in murder case; closure at local attraction

Justice for Justin

Authorities are releasing new details in a murder case after a teen was found dead earlier this year. His uncle is now facing manslaughter charges as family members continue to seek justice for the 17-year-old. Read the latest updates in the case and find out why authorities say his uncle may have been responsible for his death here.

Closure at CityWalk

A staple at an Orlando-area attraction is closing after almost 20 years of business. Emeril's restaurant is closing its doors at Universal's CityWalk this summer. Continue checking here for updates on what could take the restaurant's place.

Happily ever after

One family's hard work paid off and they've adopted the little girl they've always hoped for. See how the family's life has changed since bringing the young girl home and the hard work that went into completing the adoption here.

Ssscary surprise

It was pretty much a nightmare when an Oviedo woman captured the moment a tangled bunch of snakes fell out of a tree on the ground in her backyard. See the terrifying moment here.

Another hot one

The heat is still on Wednesday, as temperatures reach highs near 90 degrees in Central Florida. Rain is expected to return sometime soon, though. Find out when by checking the full forecast here.

