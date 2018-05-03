ClickO on the Go: Car vs. school; 'Sesame Street' meets SeaWorld

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Here's what you need to know Thursday, May 3:

Car vs. school

A carjacking suspect was taken into custody Wednesday after he crashed a stolen car into an Ocala elementary school, authorities said. Click here to learn how the incident unfolded and find out what charges he's facing.

Duck, duck, gone

Residents at a Daytona Beach apartment complex are concerned after nearly 20 ducks vanished from the neighborhood pond. Click here to see why they're worried about the ducks and find out what you need to know about that specific species.

"Sesame Street" meets SeaWorld

A new attraction set to open next spring is bringing a childhood favorite to life. Construction is already underway on Sesame Street at SeaWorld, and officials are giving more details about the theme park's addition. Click here to get a closer look at the attraction, and take the quiz at the bottom of the story to find out which "Sesame Street" character you are.

Rain coming soon

Thursday will be another hot, dry day in Central Florida, with the threat for brush fires staying high. Rain is expected to return soon, though. Find out when by checking the full forecast here.

