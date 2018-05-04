ClickO on the Go: Crossing guard attack; Twitter troubles

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Here's what you need to know Friday, May 4:

Crossing guard attack

An 80-year-old crossing guard was helping two students get to school when he was hit by a man, authorities said. The guard fell to the ground but got back up right away to continue working. Find out what happened to the suspect following the attack here.

Twitter troubles

Twitter officials are urging all of the social media platform's users to change their passwords after a bug was discovered. Click here to find out what the company found and learn how you can change your password.

Teen's recovery

A 14-year-old girl who spent months in a medically-induced coma after a Lake County mudding incident left her injured is telling her miraculous recovery story. See how far she's come since the October accident and read what she has planned for the future here.

Wet weekend

After a few warm, dry days, including Friday, rain is expected to return to Central Florida. Click here to see the full weekend forecast.

