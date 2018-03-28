ClickO on the Go: Dog theft; Mega Millions jackpot

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Watch "ClickO on the Go" every weekday by following News 6 on Snapchat and Instagram.

Here's what you need to know Wednesday, March 28:

Dog theft

The owner of an English bulldog is begging for his dog to be brought back after he said a crook broke in and stole nothing else. He says he's devastated that Belle is missing and just wants her home again. Read the full story and help bring Belle home safely by sharing her information listed here.

[READ: English bulldog named Belle stolen during burglary, Altamonte police say]

For tree love

Have you ever loved something so much you'd do pretty much anything to save it? Well, this Florida woman pretty much did all she could when she married a tree to prevent the city of getting rid of it. Read more about her forever with the ficus here.

[READ: Florida woman 'marries' 100-year-old tree, hoping to save it]

Who wants to be a half billionare?

If you answered the question above with "me," then you're in luck. Since nobody won the Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night, you still have a chance to win big money. The jackpot is up to more than $500,000,000. There could still be winners who need to claim smaller prizes from Tuesday night's draw. Check your numbers here. If you need some tips on how increase your odds of winning the lottery, click here.

[READ: Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $502 million | Can you increase your lotto odds?]

Still no rain, but lots of sunshine

It's another beautiful day in the Orlando area, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 80s. Fire dangers are still high, though, since no rain is in the forecast until as early as this weekend. Get the full forecast from News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges here.

[READ: Nice weather continues in Orlando, but beach warnings linger]

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones]

[DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.