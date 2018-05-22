ClickO on the Go: Hoverboard fire, sinkhole alley

News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Here's what you need to know Tuesday, May 22:

Chariot of fire

Home surveillance captured the moment a hoverboard burst into flames. The family said the fire started seconds after they plugged in the hoverboard to charge. Click here to see the video.

Sinkhole alley

Four new holes have opened up in The Villages Monday, an area where sinkholes have opened up in the past. News 6’s Erik Sandoval examined what geologists call "sinkhole alley" along the I-4 corridor. Click here to see how many sinkholes have been reported in your area.

Crash victims says thank you

A man involved in a crash in front of News 6 studios last week stopped by the station to thank News 6 traffic safety expert Steve Montiero and News 6 morning director Willie Doby for pulling him from the vehicle. Watch the video of their reunion here.

Will the rain ever end?

Rain continues to dominate the Orlando-area forecast, with wet weather expected through the holiday weekend. Click here to see the full forecast.

