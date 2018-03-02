ClickO on the Go: Jealousy-fueled killing; python vs. deer

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Here's what you need to know Friday, March 2:

Jealousy-fueled killing

A Windermere man is facing a murder charge after he allegedly plotted for months to kill a 25-year-old man dating the woman he was believed to have been involved with previously, according to the Volusia County sheriff. The sheriff said the couple filed to have restraining orders against the man, who stalked and harassed them out of jealousy until he fatally shot him through a window multiple times Tuesday with a high-powered rifle. Read more about the brutal attack and how the victim's family is learning to deal with his death here.

Another 'Starry Night'

A mural that has racked up thousands of dollars in fines for a Mount Dora family will now be featured in another area in Central Florida. The only difference with the painting set to be 16 miles away from the original controversial art display is that it's being welcomed with open arms in Leesburg. Click here to read more about the obstacles homeowners are facing after a seven-month battle and why that isn't the case for the new work of art.

Oh, deer!

A deer and a python walk -- or slither -- into a park, but only one makes it out. Why? Because the 31-pound snake swallowed the 35-pound white-tailed deer whole. Read more about the not-so-friendly encounter and why it has researchers concerned here.

Cooldown arrives ... finally

After a month of hot weather, the Orlando area is finally feeling a bit of a cooldown Friday and into the weekend. Some places will even feel temperatures in the 40s Sunday. Get your full weekend forecast from News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges here.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.