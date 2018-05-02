ClickO on the Go: Message to heaven; guess who's going to London

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Here's what you need to know Wednesday, May 2:

Long walk from school

A young Florida boy came home after school with sore legs and asking his mother for water after he said a teacher made him walk 2.5 miles from school because his aunt was late to pick him up. Click here to see the rest of the story and learn what's being done since the incident.

Message to heaven

A 4-year-old girl wanted to send a birthday message to her mom in heaven, and thanks to her local post office, she got her wish. Click here to read how employees made it happen.

We're going to London!

It's a big month for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they put the finishing touches on the plans for their May 19 wedding. What does that mean for News 6 and its viewers? It means ClickO on the Go will be on the go--literally--as we hop across the pond to cover all the celebrations leading up to the couple's big day. Follow @News6WKMG on Snapchat and Instagram and watch News 6 to keep up with the adventures beginning May 15. To prepare for the royal wedding, News 6 put together this step-by-step video to make DIY fascinators. Click here to learn how to make your own to watch the wedding in style.

Average start to May

May began on a hot note Tuesday, and the heat trend will continue Wednesday, with a high of 89 on tap for Central Florida. Click here for the full forecast.

