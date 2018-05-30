News 6 at Noon -- 5/30/18

ORLANDO, Fla. - Here’s what’s coming up on News 6 at Noon:

Orlando police Chief John Mina's brother is facing child sex charges, according to authorities. News 6 is learning new details surrounding his arrest.

New details on the past of a suspect in a deadly DUI crash in Melbourne have been released. Authorities say the man has a history of drunken driving.

The Orlando Magic now have a new head coach. Jamie Seh is expected to give an update on the hiring of Steve Clifford ahead of the team's next season.

The man accused of causing a bomb scare while naked inside the Daytona Beach airport is expected to appear in court Wednesday.

Controversy surrounding TV star Roseanne Barr and her tweet that led to the cancellation of her newly revamped show continues Wednesday. Hear reaction from people across the country after ABC fired the comedian.

Muggy summer-like weather is expected to continue in Central Florida. Get your full forecast from News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges.

Roseanne Barred

Controversy continues Wednesday after comedian Roseanne Barr was fired by ABC executives for a tweet that many are calling racist. Click here to read who the tweet was about and why the TV-star says she did it.

Mistaken ID victim freed

A former Uber driver who was locked up after authorities mistook him for someone else is now reunited with his family. Click here to find out what News 6 did to help prove they had the wrong man.

Shark week?

A 15-year-old boy visiting Central Florida from Texas is recovering after a 6-foot shark bit him. The teen will have to spend the rest of his vacation in a wheelchair, but he’s kept a good attitude. Click here to read the full story and see how you can support him during his recovery.

Vita-minimals

Many people regularly take multivitamins for many reasons, including just to improve their overall health. According to a new study, they may not actually be doing that. Click here to read the American College of Cardiology’s recent findings.

Muggy weather continues

Central Florida is still feeling the effects of what was Subtropical Storm Alberto, with more muggy, wet weather expected to arrive. Click here to get your full forecast.

