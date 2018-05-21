ClickO on the Go: Royal recap, Starbucks updates its policy

News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Man sitting on porch hit in leg by lava bomb

Residents on the Big Island face several threats Monday from Kilauea: In addition to the possibility of more eruptions, lava is oozing into the ocean, sending hydrochloric acid and volcanic glass particles into the air.



Starbucks changes bathroom policy

Starbucks informed US employees on Friday that people can gather in their cafes and patios even if they don't buy drinks, and that store bathrooms are available to everyone.



Royal wedding recap

News 6’s Loren Korn and Brianna Volz have returned from covering the royal weddings celebrations in Windsor, England. Visit ClickOrlando.com/Royals to catch up on their coverage.



It’s still raining

Another week of wet weather is on tap for the Orlando area.



"Lots of tropical moisture continues to build into Central Florida," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "A plume of deep moisture has returned and will remain over Florida with a deep southerly flow and a ridge of high pressure to the east."

Read the full forecast here.

