ClickO on the Go: South Fla. students back to school; double rocket launches?

Here's what you need to know Wednesday, Feb. 28:

Here's what you need to know Wednesday, Feb. 28:

Students return to school

Students in South Florida are returning to school Wednesday two weeks after 17 of their classmates and faculty members were killed. Law enforcement showed up to support the students who showed up for the half day. Read more about their first day back on campus and follow the latest developments to the story here.

Like a good neighbor

A pair in Edgewater are being hailed heroes after they stopped a crook in the act when they caught him rummaging through their neighbor's belongings. The duo confronted the man and even held him down until authorities arrived. Read the suspect's excuse for being on their property and read more about the confrontation here.

2 rockets; 1 day?

Some people living on the Space Coast are excited after hearing chatter that there could be two launches within hours of each other this week. The United Launch Alliance is set to launch a rocket Thursday afternoon, while SpaceX was seeking approval to launch one just hours later. Read why some people were concerned about a potential back-to-back launch here.

Warm ending to February

It's the last day of February and Thursday is shaping up to be another hot day in the Orlando area, with a high of 86 degrees. The good news, though, is that some changes are on the way. Find meteorologist Troy Bridges' full forecast here.

