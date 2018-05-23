ClickO on the Go: 'Star Wars' attraction coming soon; sunshine returning?

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Here's what you need to know Wednesday, May 23:

Deadly standoff

Panama City police say a man is dead after an hourslong standoff that ended with officers finding his body inside an apartment that had been booby trapped and doused with gas. Click here for more on the deadly incident.

Amazon experiment

The Orlando Police Department is partnering with Amazon to test a new a face-recognition software. Officers say it's meant to improve public safety, but critics are raising concerns over the technology. Click here to find out why.

"Star Wars" coming soon

Fans of the popular "Star Wars" saga won't have to wait much longer to attend the attraction expected to open at Disney World next year. Officials released the official date they're aiming to open the "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" attraction. Click here to find out when.

Here comes the sun -- kinda

After days of rain, some sunshine is finally peeking through into the Orlando area. Not for long, though! Find out how long the sun will be out by checking the full forecast here.

