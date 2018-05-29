ClickO on the Go: Starbucks shutdown; Starflyer set to open

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Here's what you need to know Tuesday, May 29:

Monster gator

An 11-foot alligator was killed after it was found behind an Orlando home Monday. Click here to read why it had to be put to death and find a full breakdown of the latest numbers regarding gators found in the Orlando area.

Starbucks shutdown

Starbucks nationwide will be shutting down Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. local time for mandatory anti-bias employee training. The major shutdown comes after an incident in April involving two black men and a store manager who called authorities because they were sitting at the store without having ordered anything. If you still need to get your caffeine fix during the major shutdown, click here to find some local alternatives.

Super swing

The world's tallest swing ride is set to make its debut in Orlando this weekend. Click here to find out when you can ride the Starflyer -- if you dare.

Summertime in Central Florida

The hot, humid summer-like weather Central Florida has been feeling is expected to continue. Click here to get your full forecast.

