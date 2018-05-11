ClickO on the Go: Volcano fears; deputy goes beyond call of duty

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Here's what you need to know Friday, May 11:

Volcano fears

An island in Hawaii is already struggling to deal with problems from molten lava, and the residents are now concerned that it could erupt.

YMCA crackdown

The YMCA is making security changes in an effort to protect guests. All members will soon be screened against a national sex offender registry, the company said.

Heroic rescue

A Marion County deputy went beyond the call of duty to save the life of a 3-month old boy who was unresponsive at the time, and a dash camera captured it all on video.

Hot day before big changes

One last hot and dry day is on tap for the Orlando area before big changes make their way to the forecast.

