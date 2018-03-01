ClickO on the Go: Stores changing gun sale rules, fur-ightening chase

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Here's what you need to know Thursday, March 1:

Stores changing gun sale rules

Officials with Dick's Sporting Goods, one of the nation's largest outdoor gear retailers, announced they are ending the sale of assault-style rifles in stores, and they aren't alone. Late Wednesday night, retail giant Walmart joined the list of companies taking action by raising the age limit to buy firearms and ammunition to 21. To see what other changes stores are making click here.

Couples escapes house fire

A couple was able to safely escape a house fire early Thursday in Satellite Beach. Georgia and Paul Germod were getting ready for bed when they heard their smoke alarm go off. Read the full story of how they were able to escape here.

Fur-igthening chase

Police and firefighters in Phoenix chased the cutest culprits they'd ever seen this week: two little puppies. Thankfully, drivers on the interstate all stopped for the frantic fur balls, and they were eventually taken into custody--by animal control.

Cool-down coming

It was the hottest February on record here in Central Florida, but a cool-down is coming our way to kick off March! We'll have to endure one more scorcher today, though, with temperatures reaching up to 87 degrees. Find when the cool-down will kick in here.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.