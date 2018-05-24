ClickO on the Go: Watch your keys; monitoring system in tropics

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Here's what you need to know Thursday, May 24:

Watch your keys

Authorities have arrested a duo accused of stealing people's keys while they're working out at Seminole County gyms, to steal their bags and vehicles. Find out if your local gym was targeted by checking here.

MegaCon in Orlando

Anyone still looking for weekend plans can consider MegaCon an option. It's making its debut in Orlando Thursday and is expected to stick around through Sunday. Click here to read more about what you can expect during the event.

Royal work of art

An award-winning artist took his talents to new levels with his most recent work of art. The Orlando-based artist painted a portrait of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle using toothpaste. He completed the masterpiece in less than one week and it was so remarkable, that it's on its way to London. To keep up with all of News 6's coverage of the royal family, visit ClickOrlando.com/Royals.

Pinpointing tropics

After a brief hiatus from the wet weather, more rain is coming to the Orlando area. News 6 is watching a system in the tropics that currently has an 80 percent chance of development over the next five days. Click here to check the full forecast and monitor the system's potential development.

