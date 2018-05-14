ClickO on the Go: Wet week ahead; Tiger at prom

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Here's what you need to know Monday, May 14:

$80K dirt project

Drivers who take 17-92 in Maitland might have been detoured recently because of standing water.

City of Maitland officials will vote Monday on a vendor who will supply $80,000 in dirt to help with the problem. Weeks have already been spent installing pumps; however, the road has been closed four times in just the last month. Click here to see how the dirt is part of the fix.



National Police Week

This week, law enforcement from across the country are remembering those who lost their lives in the line of duty. Four officers from Central Florida -- Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton, Orange County Deputy First Class Norm Lewis, Kissimmee Sgt. Sam Howard and Officer Matthew Baxter-- were among those honored. Click here to find out more about National Police Week.

A roaring prom

Video posted online shows a live tiger in a cage at a South Florida private high school's prom.

While it was meant to be fun, some parents didn't see it that way. Click here to see the response from school leaders.

Wet week ahead

It's the start of a wet week, with temperatures not warming up too much. Central Florida is looking at a 100 percent coverage of rain, with temperatures around 80 degrees. The low Monday night is 70. Click here to get the full forecast.

