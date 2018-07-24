Dough-not miss this deal: $1 for a glazed dozen at Krispy Kreme this Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. -

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is celebrating its 81st birthday in a big way this week by treating customers to a delicious deal -- $1 for one dozen of the classic Original Glazed® Doughnuts with the purchase of any dozen doughnuts at participating shops.

Krispy Kreme will also be releasing a Glazed Confetti Doughnut for a limited time only. It will be for sale from Friday, July 27 through Thursday, Aug. 2.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc. was founded in 1937 by Vernon Rudolph in Winston-Salem, N.C. The doughnut and coffeehouse chain currently has over 1,000 locations.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.