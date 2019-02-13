News 6 anchor Lisa Bell releases her first children's book

ORLANDO, Fla. - WKMG-TV News 6 anchor Lisa Bell is releasing her first children's book, "Norman the Watchful Gnome."

A sweet, bedtime story, Norman the Watchful Gnome, takes readers on a journey through Norman’s colorful vegetable garden while carrots, zucchini and more settle in for the night. Fun and vibrant illustrations bring Norman and his garden friends to life.

"Norman the Watchful Gnome" is the first in a series of children's books that Bell has authored featuring Norman the Gnome. Bell hopes to cultivate the love of gardening and reading among young children.

"After a trip to Leu Gardens (in Orlando), we were inspired to plant our own vegetable garden. A few days later, a little gnome appeared in our garden, whom my boys immediately named Norman. It was a gift from my co-anchor and dear friend, Ginger Gadsden, and from there, the seeds for Norman the Watchful Gnome were officially planted."

Bell hopes her books will encourage parents and children to discover the benefits of gardening. From boosting mental, nutritional and physical health to helping the planet, numerous studies show gardening can help cultivate a healthy lifestyle. Embedded in her stories are also messages of inclusiveness, diversity, love and friendship.

Norman the Watchful Gnome is currently available at NormanGnomeBooks.com and Amazon.com in board book and e-book formats. The board book is also available at Once Upon A Child stores located in east Orlando on Alafaya Trail, E. Colonial Drive in Orlando, Altamonte Springs and Ocoee. It can also be found at Infusion Tea in College Park and the Leu Gardens gift shop. It is recommended for children ages 0-5.

About the author: Lisa Bell is the evening news anchor at the CBS affiliate in Orlando, WKMG-TV and the mom to two boys, Henry and Graham. She grew up in northern Idaho and graduated from the University of Idaho with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. Her broadcasting career spans nearly two decades. Norman the Watchful Gnome is her first book.

