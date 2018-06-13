Watch tiny seahorse Frito recover after being found tangled in fishing line

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Marine Aquarium has a new rescue, and it may be their smallest (and most adorable) yet!

Frito the seahorse is going through rehabilitation after a family snorkeling off of Redington Shores last weekend found her tangled in a fishing line.

Dawn McCartney and her two daughters said they found little Frito among some trash, with the fishing line wrapped around her tiny neck several times.

McCartney quickly and carefully picked her up, untangled the line and put her in a water bottle filled with water from the ocean. The woman said that although she lives in the Tampa Bay area, she has been visiting Clearwater for years and knew to call the aquarium for help.

A rescue team from the aquarium picked her up and brought her back to be treated.

Her rescue comes one year after the famous rescue of Cheeto the lucky seahorse, which was watched by millions worldwide, according to aquarium officials. Funyun the seahorse was also rescued a short time after and was treated at the aquarium for a buoyancy issue.

Aquarium officials said Frito’s story is similar to other rescues they see, which often come after the animals are affected by fishing line entanglement. According to CMA officials, line left floating in the ocean threatens many species, including sea turtles, dolphins, stingrays, birds and, obviously, sea horses.

The aquarium staff said they are treating Frito with care during her rehabilitation process and monitoring her progress until she’s ready to released.

"Our mission of rescue, rehabilitation and release applies to all marine life, big and small," CMA CEO David Yates said. "The level of care our team is giving to tiny Frito is inspiring."

CMA officials said they’re hopeful about her recovery.

You can monitor her progress anytime by watching CMA’s Frito Cam here.



