You may not have heard of these unsolved Central Florida cold cases

ORLANDO, Fla. - Some of the most notorious crimes are those that go unsolved.

Cold cases remain unresolved, often for years. Central Florida is no stranger to its share of cold cases, specifically murders. Authorities have said that while these six cases currently have no resolution, anyone with information could help the investigations.

The case of the lopsided jaw

Three years ago, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office released more information, including photos, of this cold case from Jan. 18, 1986. The victim is believed to have been 20 to 35 years old man about 5 feet, 9 inches tall. He had a significant facial deformity which caused a lopsided lower jaw and an exaggerated overbite.

The man's remains were found in remote woods in Bulow Creek State Park in Ormond Beach. The area was often used by bikers for camping, which, along with clothing and personal items found on the body, led authorities to believe he was a biker. An examination revealed the man was murdered, even though some of his bones were scattered by animals.

One of the items found on the man was a keychain with an engraving of the words "KKK MEMBER IN GOOD STANDING."

Deputies ask anyone who has information on this case or thinks they recognize the victim is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 386-254-1537.

The mystery of Jane Doe in Fort McCoy

On Oct. 2, 1967, two hunters found the remains of a woman in a wooded area in Fort McCoy. To this day, investigators have not been able to identify her.

Over the course of the investigation, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office used a team of forensic artists from the University of South Florida to build a clay sculpture of the victim’s skull. Detectives have also managed to obtain the victim’s DNA profile in the hopes of trying to match it with any surviving family members.

Detectives describe the victim as Native-American, 25 to 35 years old and approximately 4 feet and 10 inches to 5 feet, 4 inches tall. An autopsy indicated the woman likely died of a gunshot wound.

If you have any information, please call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 352-369-6831, or call CrimeStoppers at 352-368-STOP.

The slaying of a Navy graduate

Pamela Cahanes.

UPDATE: Seminole County Sheriff's Office detectives arrested Thomas Garner, of Jacksonville in the slaying of Navy airman apprentice Pamela Cahanes on March 13, 2019. Read how detectives solved the case here.

Pamela Cahanes celebrated graduating from the Navy Training Center in Orlando on Aug 3, 1984. Two days later, Cahanes was found dead outside a vacant home.

According to Seminole County deputies, Cahanes graduated from naval training on Aug. 3, 1984. The following day, Cahanes went shopping at the Fashion Square Mall and an Orlando Kmart. That evening, investigators say she was seen with an unidentified man at the Navy Training Center, and at a bar on campus.

Detectives say a receipt found at the crime scene shows a purchase at 1:09 a.m. on Aug. 5. Neither the restaurant nor the location is printed on the receipt, but investigators believe it may be a Chinese restaurant. The autopsy on Cahanes showed she had eaten Chinese food before her death.

Deputies said Cahanes was strangled to death.

Who Killed Renee and Piterson?

Renee Collins, Piterson Delhomme and their son.

In 2015, a young couple was "brutally murdered" in front of their 2-year-old son, who was not harmed. The case, which is assigned to the Orlando Police Department, remains unsolved, despite what police call "an enormous amount of attention and an intensive investigation."

Renee Collins was 26 and Piterson Delhomme was 25. The two were found dead in their apartment at 5255 Cindelane Parkway in Orlando on July 17. Investigators have determined that the two were killed between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m.

A few weeks after the murder, authorities searched a canal near the couple's apartment. It's unknown if any additional evidence was found.

According to police, the crime scene was extremely violent. Officers described the killer as depraved.

Authorities have asked anyone with information about the case to contact OPD at 407-246-3975.

The search for a mother’s killer

Kiera Banks.

For more than a decade, the person who killed Keira Banks has remained a mystery.

On Nov. 16, 2007, Seminole County deputies responded to the area of 2016 Stefanik Road after receiving a report of gunfire.

After arriving at the scene, deputies found the body of 24-year-old Banks in the doorway of her home. Banks’ 2-year-old child was in the home at the time. Her killer was nowhere to be found.

Witnesses told detectives they saw three or four men fleeing the scene a short time after the shooting.

Authorities have asked anyone with any information about this case to email bjaynes@seminolesheriff.org or call 407-665-6600.

A body in the garbage

Vivian Cain-Reagen.

Osceola County deputies need civilians' help to close what they call one of the most brutal cold cases in Central Florida.

On July 5, 2007, the body of Vivian Cain Reagen was found near the corner of Boggy Creek Road and Osceola Parkway in Kissimmee. Detectives say her body had been dismembered and placed in several garbage bags.

Deputies have asked anyone with information regarding Reagen's murder, please call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222.

