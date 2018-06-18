Spoil dad this Father's Day with these freebies, discounts in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Dads work hard. Treat them this Sunday with some free and discounted food and fun.

SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium: Florida residents get $5 off admission price to SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium and Madame Tussauds Orlando all Father’s Day weekend with online ticket purchases. Open 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

The Florida Aquarium: Dads get in free Saturday and Sunday with the purchase of a full paid admission. Must purchase tickets at onsite Aquarium ticket booth to receive offer.

Crayola Experience: Dads receive free admission with the purchase of a child’s admission. Open 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Medieval Times Orlando: Free admission for dads with the purchase of one full-priced adult ticket throughout Sunday.

The Orange County Regional History Center: Dads receive free admission to the history center on Sunday. Open noon – 5 p.m.

Mennello Museum of American Art: Free admission for fathers on Sunday. Open noon – 4:30 p.m.

Zoo Tampa at Lowry Park: Dads get in free with the purchase of one full-priced single-day admission ticket. Open 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Daytona Lagoon: Dads swim free with the purchase of a water park ticket. Open 10 a.m – 10 p.m.

Skate World Lakeland: Father’s Day deal includes free skates and skate rentals from 2 –5 p.m. for dads.

Bok Tower Gardens: Free admission for all dads on Sunday. Open 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

GameTime Mega Arcade: Dads will receive one free entrée or appetizer with the purchase of one entrée or appetizer of equal or lesser value from 10 – 11 a.m on Father’s Day.

El Buda Latin Asian Restaurant: Fathers receive one free beer and 10 percent off their bill on Sunday from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Taverna Opa: Dad eats free with family style menu for four. Open noon – 11 p.m.

SAK Comedy Lab: Dads receive free admission to all three improv comedy shows on Father’s Day. Showtimes are 2 p.m., 4 p.m., and 6:30 p.m.

ICON Orlando: The “ICONic Dad” package can be purchased for $139 plus tax and includes a private family capsule for up to four people, a craft beer flight, a soda float bar for non-alcoholic options, tailgate games and priority boarding.

Tony Roma’s on International Drive: Special menu for dads from June 16-17 for $35.

B.B. King’s Blues Club: Father’s Day dinner special includes prime rib, baked potato, mixed veggies, dinner roll and a 16oz draft beer for $28 per person.