H&R Block tax offices open for 2018, offering free 1040EZ starting Jan. 5

ORLANDO, Fla. -

H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) opened its 10,000 offices nationwide today to serve taxpayers during the upcoming filing season. H&R Block has an office located within five miles of 95 percent of Americans. Whether they need help filing their 2017 return, W-4 planning for 2018, dealing with IRS-mandated refund delays or more, H&R Block can serve them when and how they want.

“We help taxpayers get their taxes won, starting with getting them their maximum refund,” said Karen Orosco, senior vice president of U.S. retail for H&R Block. “We don’t stop there to get your taxes won, though. We will serve you when you want, where you want and how you want, including through our new virtual method that allows you to never step foot in an office but still get your taxes won with our expert tax professionals.”

Millions can file for free at H&R Block offices

H&R Block’s free federal 1040EZ offer will allow approximately 23 million taxpayers to file a Federal 1040EZ for free for a limited time at participating offices.

“Our free federal 1040EZ offer gives taxpayers access to expert assistance in completing their returns and guarantees they get their maximum refund – all for free.” Orosco said.

“Filing a simple tax return may not be as easy as many taxpayers believe, especially if they are new filers, experienced a life change in 2017, face IRS refund delays or are concerned about how tax reform legislation will affect them in 2018, including the impact to their paychecks starting as early as February,” Orosco said. “Having assistance from a qualified tax professional provides taxpayers confidence that they aren’t leaving any money on the table and that they are prepared for the future.”

Generally, a 1040EZ filer is a taxpayer whose filing status is single or married filing jointly, who does not pay mortgage interest, has no dependents and earned less than $100,000 last year.

To learn more about filing a free federal 1040EZ return and all other offers like H&R Block Tax Pro Go, find a nearby location or make an appointment, visit www.hrblock.com or call 1-800-HRBLOCK.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.