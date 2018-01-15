News 6 hosts tax phone bank with H&R Block

News 6 is hosting a phone bank Wednesday to help its viewers get ready to file their taxes this season.

Experts with H&R Block can answer questions related to filing taxes and provide helpful information on the changes people can expect this year with new tax brackets and rates.

The phone bank opens at 4 p.m. Wednesday and ends at 7 p.m.

Viewers can call 1-888-436-6665 to have their tax reform and filing questions answered.

Consumers can also find information on filing taxes at ClickOrlando.com/taxes.

