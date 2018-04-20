WATCH LIVE: Sky 6 flies over school shooting in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. - A student shot a classmate at a Marion County high school, causing a massive police response 19 years to the day of the mass shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado, officials said.

The shooting took place around 8:30 a.m. Friday at Forest High School at 5000 SE Maricamp Road.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said the victim, who was shot in the ankle, was taken to a hospital for treatment. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Marion County Schools spokesman Kevin Christian said.

Deputies said the suspected shooter was taken into custody. His name and age have not been released.

The school, home to more than 2,300 students, was immediately placed on lockdown.

"We are asking the citizens to avoid the area," deputies said on Facebook.

Parents should go to Fist Baptist Church of Ocala at 2801 SE Maricamp Road in Ocala, not to the Forest campus, to pick up their children, who are being taken to the church by bus, officials said.

Sheriff's officials posted the following message on Facebook: "Rumor control: No other Marion County schools have had a shooting. All schools are on a Code Yellow just as a precaution."

Around 11 a.m. police rushed to West Port High School at 3733 SW 80th Ave. for a report of a school threat. Ocala police, however, said the report was false.

Law enforcement officers from the Ocala Police Department, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Highway Patrol and the FBI are at the school. Authorities cleared the building and vehicles, and Marion County Fire Rescue set up a triage area for students who needed assistance.

Sheriff's officials said around 10:35 a.m. that a SWAT team is conducting a secondary sweep of the school.

Christian sent a recorded phone message to parents, notifying them of what happened.

“You cannot get on the campus and Maricamp Road is virtually blocked in front of the school,” he said.

Gov. Rick Scott tweeted that he's been briefed on the shooting, and he offered any state support that Marion County may need.

The shooting comes on the same day many schools across the country are holding walkouts to protest gun violence. The Columbine High School shooting occurred on April 20, 1999.

Marion County told News 6 that its students will not participate in the walkout. The school district released a statement, saying students can talk about school tragedies during a dedicated time.

"(Today), public high school students in Marion County have the opportunity to exchange ideas and opinions when it comes to school safety. These trades of philosophies are structured around citizenship and responsible civic participation.

"Instead of walking out of class, Marion County students will constructively use a 30-minute time period to exchange ideas, discuss differing opinions, and offer hard-thought solutions on how our community should address school tragedies like the Parkland, Florida shooting in February.

"Just days after that shooting, Marion County Superintendent Dr. Heidi Maier announced April 20 would offer students a civic opportunity and student-led activities to openly discuss and safely voice their concerns for school safety in today’s world.

"Marion County’s seven traditional public high school principals have worked with student leaders to tailor activities for their respective campuses, realizing what one campus wants is different than what another campus wants. Schools and students will recognize the difference of opinions in their student bodies during events and activities closed to the public. For safety reasons, students will not be permitted to leave campus during these specific times.

"A civic resources guide has been available at www.marionschools.net for several weeks now, providing students resources and ideas for potential activities for this Friday."

