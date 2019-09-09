UF, FSU rank in top 18 of US News annual list

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State University made a big leap in the polls. Not in football, but in U.S. News and World Report’s “Best Colleges 2020” rankings.

FSU is ranked No. 18 in the outlet's listing of Top 25 public institutions.

The rankings were released at 12:01 a.m. Monday.

Last year, FSU moved up seven spots to No. 26. This year’s jump is the greatest single-year increase in the school's history.

The University of Florida, meanwhile, continues to lead the way for public institutions in the state, landing at No. 7 in the rankings.

You can check out the rankings by visiting USNews.com.