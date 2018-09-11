5 Florida public universities make US News top 100 list

ORLANDO, Fla. - The U.S. News & World Report annual college rankings were released Monday, with a handful of Florida schools on the list.

For the first time, five Florida schools are ranked in the country’s top 100 public universities.

The University of Florida climbed one spot to No. 8, continuing its quest to become one of the top five public research universities.

Florida State University jumped seven spots to No. 26.

The University of South Florida, recently designated by the state as a “preeminent” research university, improved to No. 58, up 10 spots from a year ago.

The University of Central Florida was ranked at No. 87.

Florida International University recorded the largest statistical climb, reaching No. 100 among public research universities, up 22 spots from last year.

