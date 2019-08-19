Back To School

Starting your freshman year of college? Take a deep breath, savor these wise words

These Twitter users nailed it

By Michelle Ganley - Graham Media Group

Photo by Stanley Morales from Pexels

On Twitter this weekend, a woman posed the following question.

And of course, people delivered.

We thought we'd share some of our favorite moments. If you scroll through the thread on your own, you'll find some responses are serious, some are funny, some controversial and some involve swearing, so read at your own discretion! But be sure to add your own piece of advice at the end, using our submission form! We just may use your answer for a future new story.

See? Even though you might not agree 100% with every piece of advice on the list, or maybe a certain bit didn't apply to you, we can all likely agree there are some gems here.

[READ NEXT: Hoping for a smooth freshman year? These 5 steps will help your student nail it | Kristen Bell wants to help teachers; could we love her any more?Calling all teachers, students: A list of companies offering you major deals, discounts this month]

Graham Media Group 2019