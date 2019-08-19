Starting your freshman year of college? Take a deep breath, savor these wise words

On Twitter this weekend, a woman posed the following question.

Please quote tweet this with your best advice for someone starting their freshman year of college on Monday. — Stacey J. Spiehler (@StaceyJSpiehler) August 18, 2019

And of course, people delivered.

We thought we'd share some of our favorite moments. If you scroll through the thread on your own, you'll find some responses are serious, some are funny, some controversial and some involve swearing, so read at your own discretion! But be sure to add your own piece of advice at the end, using our submission form! We just may use your answer for a future new story.

If I could go back 21 years and tell 18-year-old me anything that 18-year-old me would have believed, it’s that it’s all gonna be okay. If you’re going through hell, and you will, keep going. — Stacey J. Spiehler (@StaceyJSpiehler) August 18, 2019

Learn as much different stuff as you can. Take electives on subjects you know nothing about. Discover new perspectives and find out more about the world. Also don’t spend all your laundry money on cigarettes and plastic jugs of vodka. — Mike Krankota (@mkrank) August 18, 2019

Make sure your professor knows your name. Visit during office hours, ask for help when you need it and always, make sure they know who you are. It makes a difference. I swear it does. — Real Prop Man (@RealPropMan) August 18, 2019

When you are writing a paper, do not fret about the final product. Your first attempt is draft zero. Just write. You may have to reorder sentences, or even delete clever ones. It takes good writers much longer to produce good work than their friends know. — Perry Borenstein (@BorensteinPerry) August 18, 2019

Afternoon naps are essential. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) August 18, 2019

If you're struggling - with a class, or with life - talk to your prof. Most will bend over backwards to give extra time for assignments & other accommodations so you can complete the course. But you have to be proactive. Don't wait until you're staring down an F at semester's end — 🌈 Charlotte and the Case of the Troubled Trousers (@literary_lottie) August 18, 2019

If you are going to school within easy driving distance of your hometown, don't go home every weekend. — Mélico (@melico24) August 18, 2019

Treat it seriously but not too seriously. If it isn't much strain, go the 5 year route. Go explore, meet new people. Learn a little about the area where you will be spending a few years of your life. It's not what you know its who you know. You dont have to go to every party. — Britton Baker (@BrittonBaker1) August 18, 2019

You will get out of your education what you put into it. It's not about tests, papers, or even passing. It's about learning and understanding the world better. If you are diligent and earnest the other things will fall into place. — HoopsDogg (@oldseaminer) August 19, 2019

See? Even though you might not agree 100% with every piece of advice on the list, or maybe a certain bit didn't apply to you, we can all likely agree there are some gems here.

