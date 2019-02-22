Florida A&M University law students honor hard-working custodial worker

ORLANDO, Fla. - A group of nearly 60 students from the College of Law at Florida A&M University presented university custodian Madis Lewis with a donation on Thursday.

The students, all of whom donated from their personal funds, wanted to thank Lewis for her hard work and dedication.

In a news release, first-year FAMU law student Devin Young said all those who participated believe in giving back and showing appreciation to their communities.

“We hope to continue to show our appreciation and pay our respects to those who take pride in their work without any expectation of such recognition," Young said. "Miss Madis is truly deserving of this recognition.”

Lewis works for the university's College of Law, where she ensures the trash is emptied, tables are polished, windows are streak-free and restrooms are inviting.

The students presented her with the gift in the College of Law's lounge at lunchtime.

