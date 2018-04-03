Flagler County considers tracking online school threats

PALM COAST, Fla. - The Flagler County School Board will consider using a social media tool to track school threats made online.
The board will hold a workshop Tuesday afternoon to discuss the software, which costs more than $18,000.
Officials said the tool alerts the district to any threat that is shared socially. It can also help minimize false threats more quickly.
Money for the program would come from a half-cent sales tax.
