Flagler County considers tracking online school threats

PALM COAST, Fla. - The Flagler County School Board will consider using a social media tool to track school threats made online.

The board will hold a workshop Tuesday afternoon to discuss the software, which costs more than $18,000.

Officials said the tool alerts the district to any threat that is shared socially. It can also help minimize false threats more quickly.

Money for the program would come from a half-cent sales tax.





Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.